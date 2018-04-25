‘He needs to be left alone’: Ant McPartlin ‘won’t return to I’m a Celebrity until next year’ says Stephen Mulhern

Will Dec present alone?

Following his return to rehab, it’s been revealed Ant McPartlin might not be back on TV in time for this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

The TV star was banned from driving for 20 months and fined £86,000 after being caught drink driving in March.

And while he recovers, now Britain’s Got More Talent presenter and Ant’s good pal Stephen Mulhern has said the Geordie star needs to be left alone but will hopefully be back ‘next year’.

Speaking to Best magazine, the 41-year-old said: ‘Fingers crossed, Ant will get the treatment he needs and be back to his old self for next year.

‘But he does need the rest and to be left alone, and given the time to recover.’

Unfortunately for fans, that means 42-year-old Ant won’t return to the jungle alongside Declan Donnelly later in the year, which has left everybody wondering whether he’ll have to front the show alone.

Last week, Ant was seen on our telly screens for the first time after it was announced he was returning to rehab following his three car smash in March.

The Newcastle-born star had already filmed the audition segments for Britain’s Got Talent before the scary incident, but ITV later confirmed Dec will present the upcoming live shows without his best pal.

Speaking about the BGT semi-finals, Stephen said: ‘I’m going to miss him on the live shows, but Dec will do a great job.’

Although there’s no word of when Ant will be well enough to get back to work, a spokesperson for the presenter has insisted his health is the most important thing.

‘No-one knows how long Ant will be in treatment for, or how long he will be off work’, they told the Daily Mail.

‘He’ll be off for as long as it takes him to get better. Work is not even being discussed with him. The only priority is him getting better.’