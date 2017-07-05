Do we sense a new relationship!?

We love predicting new celebrity romances, especially when it could potentially be one of our favourite reality stars and a boyband idol. Eeeek!

Whilst nothing has been confirmed at all, fans are speculating over the relationship between TOWIE‘s Chloe Sims and former Five member, Abz Love. Yes, FIVE! the band that had us jigging along to Slam Dunk Da Funk. (Also, what does that even mean!?)

Chloe took to social media on Tuesday and shared a photo taken at her salon, in which she’s posing with Abz, who is donning some kind of weird black mask.

Getting down with @abzlove in the salon today… A post shared by Chloe Sims (@chloe_simsstarship) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Abz also shared a similar photo on his own Instagram account, with fans commenting on the pair…

The only way is @chloe_simsstarship A post shared by ΔBZ (@abzlove) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

One Insta user wrote: ‘Omg abz u both look a stunning super sexy couple here 👍👍…. so happy to see u looking so well abz!! 👊✊️,‘ and another added: ‘New couple alert!!!’

Yes, our thoughts exactly. Fingers crossed!

TOWIE’s Chloe Sims claims Megan McKenna dumped Pete Wicks ‘out of the blue’

Another one of Abz’ followers wrote: ‘Is this or isn’t this what we all think ha x‘, and another commented with: ‘I will be so happy for him and Chloe 👍👍👍abz deserves happiness !!‘

Naww we agree!

Earlier this year, Abz split form his fiancee Vicky Fallon, sharing the sad news on Twitter. Abz wrote: ‘Amore no more’, alongside a broken heart emoji.

So, basically, we’re hoping Abz can find love with mum-of-one Chloe.

A few weeks bag, Now speculated over Chloe’s relationship with Ferne McCann’s ex, Tyron Hermitt, after they shared ‘cosy’ photos, but since then, we’ve not heard anything, so we’re hoping sparks could be flying between her and Abz.

All we’re saying is: ‘Slam dunk da funk, put it up (If you got that feeling)…la la la’.

Oh, and watch this space…