‘I hope he can be a good dad’: New mum Amy Childs emotionally opens up about split with Bradley Wright

The Essex star and her ex have vowed to support each other for the sake of little Polly

Former TOWIE star, Amy Childs has recently joined the new mums club as she’s just welcomed adorable baby Polly into the world.

But the Essex lady hasn’t had an easy ride as of late after announcing her split from boyfriend, Bradley Wright just weeks after giving birth to their first child.

And now, speaking about their break-up, Amy has opened up about what’s next for her little family.

‘People have been really supportive following the news of my split from Brad and there’s been no backlash, thankfully,’ the 27-year-old wrote in her new! column.

The mum-of-one then went on to discuss future romance and ruled out finding love in the near future for the sake of her two-month-old and confessed: ‘Some people have said they hope I find someone, but I’m in no rush.’

Before adding: ‘I’d rather me and Brad be supportive of each other and he be a good dad to Polly.’

And despite their rocky split, the star also revealed the three of them spent some time together on Father’s Day this year – and it’s pretty adorable.

‘I got Brad a card from Polly and he popped over on Sunday to see her,’ she wrote.

‘He bought her some little outfits and gifts and it was nice because it was his first Father’s Day with her. I really hope he keeps it up for Polly’s sake.’

Earlier this month, Amy revealed the real reason behind her shock split with tree surgeon, Bradley after admitting she felt that novelty of being a new dad had quickly worn off for him.

‘I think he was just so over it,’ she told OK! magazine.

‘When she was crying in the night, he wouldn’t come in and say, ‘Can I help?’ It was always me.’



Although Bradley has since hit back at the claims he wasn’t interested and hinted ‘there’s a lot of other stuff involved in this split…’

Well, it’s good to see these two have now vowed to keep things amicable for the sake of their daughter.