New mum Cheryl breaks two month Twitter silence with the BEST tweets about Liam Payne and baby Bear

We've missed you, Chez

It’s been almost two months since the birth of Cheryl and Liam Payne‘s baby, Bear and the superstar pair are still keeping a pretty low profile.

But now the former Girls Aloud singer has gone and broken her social media silence for the FIRST TIME since becoming a mum, and – as expected – the internet has basically gone into meltdown.

Showing her support for other half Liam’s debut solo single (which is due out THIS Friday btw), Cheryl told her 6.29 million followers: ‘#LiamPayne #STRIPTHATDOWN’, before cheekily adding: ‘this is an emoji test not a personal request’.

And after taking a social media hiatus for waaay too long, obviously hundreds of fans were quick to reply to the star, dying to know all about her new life as a mum.

But if you thought Cheryl was about to switch off her phone and leave her Twitter followers to speculate, you’d be wrong as the 33-year-old then delighted fans by replying to a load of well-wishes online, even giving a few insights into motherhood.

Yup, this actually happened.

When one follower asked how her little one was doing, the singer replied: ‘He’s amazing’, while another similar reply read: ‘We’re all doing great, thank you.’

And if that wasn’t enough, Cheryl also gave us all a hilarious sneak peak into 1D star, Liam’s role as a new dad when one follower asked the question: ‘has he [Bear] peed on Liam yet or just you?‘

To which the Geordie star joked: ‘Just me. I think those two have a deal.’ Better get Liam, 23, on nappy changing duty ASAP, then!

As well as finally giving fans a tiny snippet of what life is like in the Chiam family household, Chez also thanked loads of her fans for their continuing support and sent out a few love hearts too. Aww.

Phew, after all this Cheryl excitement, we think we need a lie down!