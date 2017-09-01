Shock throwback pic! Nicola McLean reveals secret ARMY past

The CBB star had a very different hobby...

Nicola McLean is known for being one of the fieriest Celebrity Big Brother contestants ever after she butted heads with telly star Kim Woodburn on numerous occasions.

Side note: Remember when security had to drag Kim out of the house after she screamed: ‘Don’t start with me you little b**ch’, in Nicola’s face?

Anyway, now there’s proof that the glamour model has always been a tough cookie after she shared a throwback snap of her serving as an army cadet in her teenage years.

Looking like she means business, a youthful Nicola is seen wearing a full suit of camouflage as she gives the camera a stern glare.

And with her make-up free face and long brown hair, the mum-of-two is a far cry from the glamorous footballers wife we now know.

#tbt Cadet McLean 🙈 #armycadets #tbt #camo A post shared by Nicola McLean (@nicolamclean30) on Aug 31, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

And the 35-year-old’s 186k followers were quick to comment on the epic throwback, as one wrote: ‘Omg look how young you are!! Love it combat Mcclean xx’.

Another shocked fan commented: ‘Wow look at you there! Look great Nicola, xxx’.

While some followers couldn’t help but notice how shiny her boots look, with one joking: ‘Tbh you’ve done a good job with your boots, Reyt effort’.

And the blonde beauty has been proving she’s still got some fight left in her after filming for a Channel 5 documentary which attempts to track down internet trolls who abuse celebrities online.

Working alongside Frankie Bridge, Nicola was able to confront one woman who had sent her nasty messages and the pair came face to face in a fiery argument.

After the verbal slanging match, Nicola said to the camera: ‘I’m glad.

‘I’m not offended by her, how can I be offended by someone who makes no sense?’

Too right!