Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts has left her fans feeling emotional after posting a heartbreaking tribute to her late nan.

The singer shared some retro photos of her grandmother on Sunday and movingly spoke of how she had inspired her to take up music when she took her to church as a child.

‘Bye Nana 💔 🥀 The most beautiful lady inside and out,’ Nicola, 32, captioned the post.

‘I should have told you that my favourite memories were us trotting off to church together when I was a tiny little thing. “I want to be a nun Nan, because then I’ll get to sing.” 💔’

The pictures show Nicola’s nan out and about and enjoying the sunshine.

Followers of the Girls Aloud songstress were touched by her tribute and many sent their love to the star after her loss.

‘Oh Nicola sorry to hear this. All thoughts and love to you and your fam your Nan would be so proud of you,’ one fan commented, whilst another wrote: ‘And you got to sing, and she got to see you. And there is still time to be a nun! Thoughts are with you today’

Nicola’s mum Deborah also added: ‘Your Nan loved you so very much and her pride for you was bursting over. 💕’

The singer has certainly achieved a lot to make her loved ones proud, having carved out a name for herself in the music business since she won her place in Girls Aloud back in 2002.

Not only did she release a popular solo album, Cinderella’s Eyes, in 2011 but she’s also become a successful song writer who has penned tunes for the likes of Little Mix and her close friend Cheryl.

In fact only recently it was revealed that Nicola had joined Chezza for a session in the studio as the new mum plans her musical comeback following the birth of son Bear last March.

Here at Now we send our condolences to Nicola and her family following the loss of her nan.