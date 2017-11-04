The X Factor star shares her fears following her fab new makeover

Mum-of-three Tracyleanne Jefford might be known for her heavy make-up on The X Factor, but the 35-year-old, who was brought up in the traveller community, now looks almost unrecognisable following last weekend’s first live show.

Her new look is a far cry from the bold lippy, big hoops and slick-backed hair she sported for her audition. And when we caught up with Tracyleanne ahead of last Saturday’s show,

she told us she plans to keep things au naturel, and revealed she’ll never go under the knife.

MORE: For all the latest showbiz news

‘My makeover was amazing,’ she said. ‘I’m so happy with what they’ve done with me. It’s classy and sophisticated. I had a lot of issues years ago, feeling ugly in myself. I’m scared of needles, so I couldn’t have Botox or surgery. But now I feel confident.’

Despite her previous hang-ups, Tracyleanne tells us she’s never even come close to having surgery to feel beautiful. Instead, she lost 5st by eating healthily and going to the gym daily.

Speaking about her beauty secrets, she explained, ‘I’ve got quite good skin. I use Nivea because my nanny used it and she always had good skin. Never feel that you’re not beautiful…

‘Nicole [Scherzinger] always tells me I look beautiful, and she’s made me feel even more beautiful.’

Tracyleanne’s makeover isn’t the first time an X Factor act has had an image update – in 2010, Katie Waissel got her hair cut into a pixie crop. But for Tracyleanne, getting the chop would be a step too far. She said, ‘I’ve never wanted my hair cut short because it’s taken me a few good years to grow.’

At the time of going to press, Tracyleanne’s X Factor fate was unknown, but stay or go, she told us, ‘I’ve already won to get to this stage.’