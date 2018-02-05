All Rise!

It’s been 14 years since noughties boy band, Blue, went on hiatus.

And at long last, the boys – Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan, and Simon Webbe – have come back into our lives, and we’re so here till the end of time…

This summer, Blue will take us back in time when they join 90s pop group, Steps, on tour, with 26 shows lined up in the UK, and two in Ireland.

The foursome shared the exciting news on Instragam, posting a group video to their band’s page.

‘Have to do the point..!!! We are so excited to be back on the road this summer in the U.K. and Ireland with @officialsteps and we can’t wait to see you so make you sure you get your tickets from ticketmaster.co.uk,’ they told their 100k followers.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

And fans couldn’t be more excited, as they rushed to comment on the cheesy video, showering the Fly By singers with praise and sharing lyrics from some of their biggest hits.

‘See you in the summer!’ one follower wrote.

‘Nothing like you, nothing like you,’ a fan said.

‘Omg I can’t wait to see y’all. Love you gorgeous men so much!’ another added.

‘My all time favourite band, I’m so happy you guys are back,’ a fourth wrote.

Overseas fans even called for the band – who recently admitted, ‘We shouldn’t have split at the peak of our career – to bring their tour worldwide.

One commented: ‘Bring this whole tour to Australia!

Another wrote: ‘This news is awesome, but when will our lads come to Singapore again? We miss our boys loads.’

Blue originally formed in 2000, after a 15-year-old Lee Ryan and 17-year-old Antony Costa met on ITV’s This Morning, during an audition for Simon Cowell’s boyband.

Lee made the cut, alongside Will Young (who would go on to win the first series of Pop Idol in 2002), but sadly Antony didn’t.

However, after striking up a friendship, the boys came together a year later, along with Antony’s pal Duncan.

Simon – who was Lee’s flatmate at the time –later joined the group, with the foursome going on to achieve major success, releasing three studio albums – All Rise, One Love, and Guilty – which all peaked at number one.

However, in 2004 – much to our dismay – they announced they were taking a break, with one-off appearances in the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest, and The Big Reunion in 2013.

So as they make their return this summer, we can’t to see all the boys back together.