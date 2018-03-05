News flash: Brooklyn Beckham is all grown up!

Over the weekend, a member of David and Victoria Beckham‘s brood-of-four hit a bit of a milestone…

Turns out their son Brooklyn Beckham is no longer the babyfaced youngster we remember so clearly – in fact, the ‘fella has just celebrated his 19th birthday!

And, in celebration of Brooklyn’s final year as a teen, all the Beckham clan (and some special others) have come out with some super cute messages for the birthday boy.

Prepare to find yourselves in a fit of family envy, folks!

Taking to social media, Brooklyn’s dad David has shared a tribute to his oldest son – having posted a snap of the pair sporting matching dad-and-son hats.

David writes: ‘Happy Birthday big boy… So proud of the man you have grown into …. Be passionate , be proud , be humble & be you … Love u bust’.

Not to be outdone by her husbands attempt, Victoria Beckham has also shared her own tribute with all 19million of her followers.

Sharing a snap of her entire brood, the mother-of-four writes: ‘Happy birthday Brooklyn. We all love you so much!! xx So many kisses from us all!! We are so proud of you’.

VB then followed this up with an other snap from the family celebrations, this time posting a pic of Brooklyn enjoying his birthday cake.

Victoria writes, ‘We love u so much. Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham xx so many kisses from NYC! X’.

Vics then shared another snap from the celebrations of herself and David posing with their son.

Brooklyn’s younger brother Romeo also followed the family trend in posting a birthday tribute – which he captioned, ‘Happy birthday to the best big brother in the world !! I actually cannot believe your are 19 !!!!! I hope you have the best day possible!’.

Following suit, Brooklyn’s other younger brother Cruz shared a snap of the brothers kicking back in a swimming pool – which he captioned, ‘love you big bro! @brooklynbeckham happy birthday’.

Despite being seemingly absent from the family celebrations, Brooklyn’s girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz also took to social media to share a public tribute to her beau.

Posting a snap of Brooklyn having a giggle, the actress writes: ‘Never Stop Smiling, I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn’.

As if we weren’t already desperate enough to be adopted by the Beckham’s…. *Sighs*.