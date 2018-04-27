The rumoured love rivals attended the same bash

Bumping into your ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend is never pleasant, but Olivia Attwood and Emily Blackwell made sure there was no bad blood at a London bash on Thursday night.

The reality TV stars both turned up at the Boohoo x Stefflon Don party in London, and were quickly escorted to a VIP booth where they sat next to each other. Eek!

But, according to our insider, there was no bad blood between Olivia – who split from Chris Hughes last month and Emily – who is dating him now.

‘The girls broke the ice straight away by chatting to each other, and obviously it wasn’t long before Chris was mentioned,’ our source said.

‘They joked about how difficult he can be sometimes, but Olivia wished them all the best. She has no feelings for him any more.’

And, after the girls had got the topic of Chris out of the way, they let their hair down.

‘They genuinely looked like they were having a great time together – dancing and taking selfies,’ our insider confirmed. ‘It was worlds away from the ‘cat fight’ people might have imagined happening.’

It’s probably because the Love Island mega-babe is smitten with her new (but technically old) beau, Bradley Dack.

The pair used to date before Liv’s stint on Love Island, and they’ve since rekindled their romance.

Despite not putting a label on their romance, Liv made a pretty huge statement when she got a tattoo of his football shirt number on her wrist just two weeks ago.

But, as Chris’ romance with Made in Chelsea stunner Emily proves, Liv isn’t the only one to move on quickly.

Confirming their romance earlier this month, Emily said: ‘Chris is an amazing guy. It’s early days but yeah. We’ll see. He’s great guy, an amazing guy.

‘Not a bad bone in his body. There’s nothing not nice to say about Chris.’

We wonder how long the peace will last…