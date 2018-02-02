Did you spot it?

Olivia Attwood is no stranger to an Instagram selfie – she’s basically a pro at it nowadays.

But the Love Island star got tongues wagging on Thursday when eagle-eyed fans spotted something very bizarre in the corner of her latest snap.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Taking to social media, the blonde beauty uploaded a sexy photo of herself in some silk leopard print pyjamas as she cuddled up to a pillow.

But while we can all agree Liv looks amazing, her followers have been left a little distracted by the mystery man in the background!

More: Love Island’s Olivia Attwood sparks concern she has SPLIT from Chris Hughes in some VERY telling deleted tweets

The bloke in question can be seen in the mirror reflection behind the reality star as he pokes his head round the door. See him?

And the LI star’s 1.5million followers were left VERY confused by Liv’s mystery guest, as one wrote: ‘Whose the man in the mirror?…’, while another added: ‘Love the guy in the background’.

And a third wrote: ‘Anyone notice the man in the background!’

But it turns out there’s actually a very simple explanation as to why there’s a random man in the background of Liv’s Insta snap, and the 27-year-old has now taken to Twitter to set us all straight.

‘It’s not my bedroom it’s a set And he is actually the @inthestyleUK photographer/ my secret boyfriend’, she slammed. Well, that settles that…

It comes just days after Liv and her Love Island boyfriend, Chris Hughes announced they’re heading back to our TV screens with their very own reality show.

The couple – who reached the final of the ITV2 series last summer – revealed during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine last week that they’re starring in Crackin’ On, which will follow their ups and downs since they decided to move in together.

Despite many viewers being distinctly unimpressed by the slightly cringey sneak peek – we’re still pretty excited to watch it!