JP got a bit cheeky on this wild night out

Olivia Attwood has enjoyed a wild evening out with some fellow reality stars – which resulted in her filming Binky Felstead’s boyfriend Josh ‘JP’ Patterson STRIPPING off!

The Love Island star and boyfriend Chris Hughes joined the Made In Chelsea couple at the Pia Mia x In The Style collaboration launch party in London on Wednesday night and things got pretty cheeky when JP pulled his trousers down to gyrate in his underwear to the music. Blimey.

Olivia, 26, filmed the whole thing in a clip posted on Instagram Stories where JP is seen wiggling his boxer-clad hips with his arms in the air.

Soon the new dad decided to cover up again though and quickly put his trousers back on.

Liv seemed to find it all pretty amusing and added the caption ‘BRUH’ to the footage.

It looks like JP, 28, was certainly enjoying himself throughout the event as earlier in the evening the Olivia had filmed him as he jigged about to the tunes.

The London star and girlfriend Binky, 27, were clearly making the most of a rare night out given that they’ve been busy with parenting duties since welcoming daughter India in June.

And they might want to enjoy their free time whilst they can as the pair recently revealed that they’d love to expand their family in the not-too-distant future.

‘I’d like three, ideally,’ Binky told OK! magazine in September. ‘And I’d like one not too far away in age from India.

‘JP’s very keen for that, too – he’d love a little boy, although he loves that India is a daddy’s girl.’

Nawww. Meanwhile Olivia and Chris, 24, looked in good spirits during the fun night out following recent speculation about their relationship.

Chris was forced to apologise last week when he was pictured with his arms around a mystery girl during an evening on the town without Liv, and blamed his ‘stupid’ behaviour on being drunk.

This led to rumours that they could be on the rocks but they certainly looked cosy during Wednesday night’s do.