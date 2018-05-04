SLAAAY

It was Olivia Attwood‘s birthday this week – so what did she do to celebrate? Get naked on Instagram, obvs…

Yup, in aid of our Love Island lady turning 27 on Wednesday, we were all treated to a full-on, totally clothes-less shower snap.

Taking to Instagram, Liv can be seen with her amazing blonde hair hanging down her back as points her bum at the camera.

‘Birthday Suit 🎂 living my best life’, she captioned the snap – and let’s hope her incred make-up wasn’t ruined in that shower water, hey.

Naturally, Liv’s 1.5million followers were totally floored by the naked snap and couldn’t wait to tell her how bloomin’ amazing she looks.

‘So beautiful @oliviajade_attwood love how real and honest you are’, wrote one fan.

While another said: ‘JEEZ Chris doesn’t know what he’s missing’, and a third simply added: ‘Woowwwww’.

But of course party girl Liv didn’t just stay in showering on her big day, as the reality TV star headed out in Essex with her best pal and LI co-star Amber Davies as well as TOWIE stars Fran Harman, Shelby Tribble and Clelia Theodorou.

Starting their evening at Sheesh in Chigwell, the ladies then headed on to Libertines club where – by the looks of Liv’s Insta story – she spent the night drinking champagne, hitting the dance floor and then stumbling into a taxi on the way out. Birthday well spent, we say.

Meanwhile, Liv has recently got back together with her ex Bradley Dack after splitting from LI boyfriend Chris Hughes earlier this year.

And on the telly star’s birthday, footie pro Bradley took to Instagram with a pretty adorable message for his lady.

Sharing a picture of himself and Olivia cosying up, the 24-year-old Blackburn Rovers player wrote: ‘To the most special person in my life. Happy Birthday princess, I hope you have the best day/night because you deserve it.

‘You are the most caring, funny and thoughtful person I know and we have been through a lot, actually a hell of a lot but we have come out the other side stronger than ever and I’m very lucky to have you.

He then added: ‘I’m excited for what the future holds and I can’t wait too see you. I love you x’.