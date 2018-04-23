This Love Island romance hasn't ended well...

Olivia Attwood has opened up about her break-up from Chris Hughes and she sure isn’t holding back…

The reality star – who recently started dating former flame Bradley Dack – admits that she NEVER felt she could trust Chris during their nine-month romance.

Not only that but she’s also accused him of messaging other women whilst they were an item.

‘I think Chris wants a girlfriend who is seen and not heard,’ says Olivia, 26. ‘He needs someone who will play second fiddle to his life and that isn’t me.

‘I never trusted him. I think he messaged a few different women while we were together.’

Ouch. Liv has hit out at Chris, 25, for his reaction to her being in touch with Bradley when they were together too.

‘I was absolutely wrong to tweet him and I admitted that, but Chris used it as an excuse to break up with me,’ the Love Island star tells OK! magazine. ‘Given Chris’s history of flirting with other girls, it seemed unfair to push all the blame on me.’

Since her split from Chris last month, Olivia has confirmed that she’s seeing footballer Bradley again and has even gone so far as to get a tattoo tribute to him even though she insists they’re taking things slowly.

However, the model has spoken of her happiness at the new romance and thinks it’s already very different to her relationship with Chris.

‘It’s going well. Bradley makes me really happy, I lost my identity with Chris but I feel like I’m getting it back now,’ she explains.

‘I’m hopeful that it’ll turn into something more serious, but I’m hesitant to put a label on it at the moment.

‘Brad and I are very relaxed around each other. Myself and Chris were never at ease in each other’s company. With Chris, it always felt like there were conditions to his love, but Brad likes me no matter what.’

Meanwhile Chris – who is thought to be dating ex Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote now – confessed last week that he feels ‘nothing’ for Olivia anymore.

‘I understand when people split up they still have feelings for each other but I don’t feel a thing for her,’ he told The Sun. ‘I’m enjoying being single. I’m happy.

‘I don’t need to rub in my situation to anyone; I get no satisfaction out of that.’

He also added: ‘Who’s the one out of Olivia and me talking about it still? She’s the one still indirect tweeting.

‘I don’t get worked up about it. It’s happened but I’m happy – I won’t let her work me up anymore.’

Still, we can’t help but wonder what Chris will make of Olivia’s latest comments…