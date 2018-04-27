Liv made the relationship official just a few days ago...

They might have only gone official a few days ago but Olivia Attwood has sparked speculation that she’s already SPLIT from boyfriend Bradley Dack.

The Love Island star reportedly posted a cryptic message on Twitter late on Thursday night hinting at trouble before apparently unfollowing footballer Bradley.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes’ new fling Emily Blackwell come face to face and this is what happened…

‘OK I tried,’ Olivia, 26, is said to have posted before deleting it. Yikes.

Following this Olivia and Bradley stopped following each other on both Twitter and Instagram, The Sun reports, despite having only made their relationship official earlier this week.

Olivia also showed her love for Bradley just a few weeks ago by getting a TATTOO in tribute to him.

The reality star had the number 23 etched onto her wrist, which is also Bradley’s shirt number.

Meanwhile it’s also been claimed that Olivia was seen looking cosy with George Lineker – son of football legend Gary – during a night out at London’s Libertine club on Thursday.

However, an insider has claimed that the pair are actually old pals.

‘They are childhood friends and went to school together. He is like her brother,’ the source says.

And just to add to the confusion, Olivia and Bradley are now following each other again on social media.

This all comes after the model confirmed earlier this week that she’s seeing former flame Bradley again but insisted that they’re taking it slow despite her tattoo in honour of him.

She also spoke of how different the relationship is to her romance with Chris Hughes, which ended in February after nine months.

‘It’s going well. Bradley makes me really happy,’ Olivia told OK! magazine. ‘I lost my identity with Chris but I feel like I’m getting it back now.

‘I’m hopeful that it’ll turn into something more serious, but I’m hesitant to put a label on it at the moment.

‘Brad and I are very relaxed around each other. Myself and Chris were never at ease in each other’s company. With Chris, it always felt like there were conditions to his love, but Brad likes me no matter what.’

Let’s hope that things are still okay between these two….