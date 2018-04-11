We weren't expecting this...

After splitting from her Love Island boyfriend just a few weeks ago, Olivia Attwood has been pretty open about the fact she’s back in touch with her ex Bradley Dack.

And now it looks like their relationship is hotting up, as the reality babe has given fans a cheeky glimpse of a new tattoo tribute to footballer Bradley.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

While chatting to her Instagram followers about her recent healthy shopping trip, the 27-year-old pans the camera down to her bag.

More: Has Love Island’s Chris Hughes moved on from Olivia Attwood with this Coronation Street star?

And although she doesn’t directly address her new inking, a ’23’ can clearly be seen on her wrist – which just so happens to be her footie star beau’s shirt number. Hmm…

Tattoo fan Liv’s latest body art adds to her other inkings, which include a tiny red heart on her wrist and the words ‘Born Wild’ on her forearm.

It comes after Olivia and Bradley have spent more and more time together lately, enjoying spa dates, fancy dinners and even a big night out with their pals.

A source told The Sun: ‘They were kissing passionately the whole night, they were like glue, they stuck together for the entire time at the bar.

‘There were other people around, but they seemed to want to be alone. It looked like things were pretty serious between them.’

Meanwhile, Liv’s ex Chris is also rumoured to have moved on with Made in Chelsea‘s Emily Blackwell following their fiery break up last month.

And after hearing about her former lover’s new GF, Liv had some friendly advice for Emily, writing in her new! column: ‘Whoever he’s with, they need to hold tight to their make-up bags, ha ha!’ Eeek!

Speaking about moving on from Chris, Liv also added: ‘People keep asking if I’m bothered and I know you all probably think I would be but I can’t wait to see someone else put up with him.

‘Chris said last week that he’s blocked me, deleted my number and I do think that’s very extreme.’

Well, at least they’re both happy!