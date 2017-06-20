‘He’s not even fit!’ Olivia Buckland SLAMS ‘disrespectful’ Love Island star Chris Hughes

The former Love Island lady has a lot to say about Chris...

Olivia Buckland has been giving us ALL the Love Island gossip from this year’s series, and to be honest… there’s no one better qualified.

Other than the fact she only left the villa less than a year ago herself, the reality star is currently planning her WEDDING to fellow Islander, Alex Bowen.

So we kind of trust her opinion when it comes to the popular ITVBe show…

But this week Essex beauty, Olivia has revealed there’s one particular contestant who she isn’t exactly a massive fan of, and that’s ladies man (and recently dumped) Chris Hughes.

Now, if you’ve been watching the show, you’ll know that country boy Chris had been getting cosy with Grid-girl Olivia Attwood after stealing her off Sam Gowland. Awks…

But when newbie – and resident hunk – Mike Thalassitis strutted into the villa last week, it was all over for Chris as ‘muggy Mike’ swiftly stole Olivia off him and coupled up with her instead.

Some could call it karma…

Anyway, now Olivia has had her say on recent events in Spain and it’s pretty clear who’s side she’s on!

‘I don’t like Chris Hughes at the moment,’ she said.

‘I think he’s disrespectful. All the girls fancy him and I have no idea why – I don’t think he’s fit at all.’

And although Olivia might not be his biggest fan, it looks like Chris has found an admirer in another Love Island star as it turns out none other than presenter, Caroline Flack has a crush on him.

‘After filming the first episode of After Sun with Caroline Flack, she told me over a glass of white wine that she thinks Chris is good-looking to,’ Olivia said, before adding: ‘I think she fancies him a bit!’

Ooo la la.

Well, since current LI contestant Olivia was seen getting cosy with new boy Mike under the sheets on Monday night, we think Chris will be pleased that at least SOMEONE still fancies him.