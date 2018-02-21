She’s planning her dream wedding and now the Love Island beauty will be helping other brides down the aisle…

Olivia Buckland is using her wedding planning experience to help other women down the aisle – with a twist!

It’s been confirmed Olivia will host a brand new series called Second Chance Dresses, in which she will help brides-to-be track down the perfect dress on the pre-loved market.

In each episode Love Island star Olivia will travel around the country, taking a lucky bride-to-be on a journey to find The Dress, and meeting with other women who are parting with theirs for very different reasons.

Olivia says: ‘I’m so excited to be hosting Second Chance Dresses for TLC. Looking for and finding “The One” has to be the best part of wedding planning, and there’s a whole world of dresses to be found if you look at pre-loved.

‘But as I’m finding out, it’s emotional and sometimes stressful choosing the most special dress you will ever wear, and in this show there is added pressure: how do you tell someone in their home that their dream dress is not for you.’

She adds: ‘I can’t wait to help my brides and hear the stories behind the seller’s dresses. I’m sure there will be lots of tears and drama – and that will be just for me, if I want one of their dresses!’

There’s no doubt Olivia is the best woman for the job as she knows first-hand just what goes into planning a wedding. She and fiancé Alex Bowen got engaged in 2016 and are set to walk down the aisle themselves later this year.

We can’t wait to see Liv in action!

Second Chance Dresses will air on TLC in the autumn. If you fancy Olivia’s help finding your dream dress, apply by emailing apply@esnorth.tv