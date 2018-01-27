Olivia Buckland: ‘We’re already talking about baby names!’

Love Island power couple Olivia and Alex on wedding plans, feeling broody and having surgery

We watched them fall head over heels for each other during series two of Love Island in 2016 — but where other couples have crumbled under the pressure, Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen have gone from strength to strength.

From getting engaged to buying their dream home, it seems life couldn’t be sweeter for Olivia, 24, and 25-year-old Alex – and they’ve revealed to Now that babies are very much on the cards.

Alex says, ‘I want two children, a boy and a girl. A boy first, because I think I’d be too attached to the girl – she’s not allowed out until she’s 18!’

Olivia adds, ‘He and his whole family have been chatting about baby names and it’s making me feel like I’m pregnant! In the next year we hope to try.’

Their close friends and fellow Love Island stars Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey recently became parents to baby boy Freddie-George, something that has unsurprisingly added to Olivia and Alex’s broodiness.

Alex confirms, ‘It has made me massively broody. I really want to be a young dad.’

But they’ve got a wedding to plan before babies can take over… ‘Don’t ask [Alex] about the planning,’ Olivia jokes. ‘We’ve done a lot this year already. The save-the-dates are about to go out, I’ve got another dress fitting at the end of the month and the photographers have been booked.’

Organised Olivia has planned two hen parties too, on which she’ll be joined by bridesmaids Cara and Tina Stinnes, another Love Island alumna.

She says, ‘Alex is going to Amsterdam and I’m going to Mykonos for a week with my girls. I’m a bit of a tomboy and I love go-karting and clay pigeon-shooting, so I’m also going to the countryside to do those things.’

And while we’ve no doubt both Olivia and Alex will look incredible on their big day, she won’t be turning to any cosmetic treatments after having her lip fillers removed.

‘I had lip fillers before, but now I’m so against it,’ Olivia says. ‘I’ve always had the opinion that, if you want to do something then do it – as long as it’s for yourself.

‘But they went so wrong for me. I had them two years ago and they scarred my face, it was horrific! I would never go back there.’

Words by: Julie Ann Trainor