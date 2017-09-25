Have Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes SPLIT?!

We hope not!

The POWER COUPLE Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes have apparently split after their argument at his Little Bit Leave it concert. Their argument saw them both leaving separately form the club too.

A pal of Olivia’s exclusively told The Sun: “Chris asked Olivia to come to Ministry of Sound rather than work a job she’d been offered.

“She went to support him and looked like she was having a great night hanging out with Amber [Davies], her mates and Chris’s family.

“But Chris flipped and flew into a jealous rage when he saw Olivia dancing with Amber’s gay dancer friends.”

The friend continued: “Amber was doing the same and Kem wasn’t fussed in the slightest, they were her gay mates.

“But Chris was so furious he had to be held back by security.”

Olivia’s pal added that Chris is “obsessed” with her and “hates” seeing her “anywhere near other guys”.

She has now jetted off to Germany to get away from the drama, posting tranquil pictures on her Instagram story as she escaped.

Chris posted coupled up picture of the couple on Instagram over the weekend, which did spark some confusion amongst fans as some commented asking whether they’re splitting up. We LOVE Chris and Olivia!!

After the argument, she took to Twitter “And sometimes you can do everything in your power to make something work, and it’s still not enough”, but soon deleted it. Aww!

They are now “reevaluating their future together” after their huge row.

While their relationship isn’t fully over, The Sun revealed Olivia has decided to jet away to put distance between them and go somewhere that he can’t contact her.

She hasn’t spoken to Chris or her pals in days after the row.

We’re praying they get back together!!