Olivia Newton-John postpones tour following devastating news her breast cancer has returned after 25 years

Olivia Newton-John has bravely revealed she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time after beating it 25 years ago.

The 68-year-old Grease star was due to play gigs across the US and Canada in June but has decided to ‘reluctantly’ postpone the tour in order to receive treatment for the disease.

Announcing the heartbreaking news on Facebook, a statement for the star read: ‘Olivia Newton-John is reluctantly postponing her June US and Canadian concert tour dates.

‘The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.

‘In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.’

