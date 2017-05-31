Olivia Newton-John postpones tour following devastating news her breast cancer has returned after 25 years

The star announced the sad news on Tuesday
Olivia Newton-John has bravely revealed she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time after beating it 25 years ago.
The 68-year-old Grease star was due to play gigs across the US and Canada in June but has decided to ‘reluctantly’ postpone the tour in order to receive treatment for the disease.
Announcing the heartbreaking news on Facebook, a statement for the star read: ‘Olivia Newton-John is reluctantly postponing her June US and Canadian concert tour dates.
‘The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.
‘In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.’
Earlier this month, the singer and actress initially postponed the first half of her tour as she was suffering with back pain which she thought was sciatica – but has now turned out to be breast cancer.
But taking to Facebook with her own message for fans, the star has vowed to fight the disease again, writing: ‘I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.’
Olivia was first treated for breast cancer back in 1992, at the age of 43 where she underwent a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and breast reconstruction.
The mum of one – who shares daughter Chloe with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi – has since championed breast cancer awareness and has openly spoken about the struggle she faced.
Speaking in 2009, the star admitted that facing cancer helped her feel compassion for other people as well as learning to appreciate her own success.
‘After I had my treatment, I had counselling, which helped me to think about the importance of my feelings,’ she said.
‘Having cancer forced me to think deeply about myself for the first time, so it was a positive experience in that respect. I learned not to feel guilty about my successful music career.’