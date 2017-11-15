Well, are they or aren't they?!

We still can’t get over the Olly Murs and Melanie Sykes dating rumours.

Not only because they’re one of the most unexpected star couples EVER, but because they reportedly managed to keep their romance secret for a whole year.

And in the world of celebrity, that’s pretty impressive…

And while telly presenter, Melanie is yet to comment on the claims, it looks like cheeky-chappy Olly might have just laughed off speculation in a now-deleted Tweet.

On Tuesday evening, the 33-year-old singer shared a gif off Anchorman’s Brick Tamland laughing next to the words ‘good one’, but has now removed it off his social media page. Hmmm…

Despite seemingly deleting the message, Olly – who’s currently spending some time in LA with pal, Mark Wright – also told his followers: ‘I’m having such a relaxing holiday at the minute…’

We wonder what that’s in reference to…

And fans were quick to send their support following the speculation, as one replied: ‘Get a drink down ya and enjoy yourself. Just ignore everything that’s going on x’.

‘You’re on holiday don’t worry about anything else just enjoy ignore all social media’, said another.

While a third simply questioned: ‘Mel Sykes?’

Not much can get me out on a Saturday night but this guy has! 😝 @ollymurs #gig @o2uk #ollymurs A post shared by Melanie Sykes (@msmelaniesykes) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:15am PDT