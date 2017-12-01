Olly's officially switched allegiance now...

Olly Murs has made his debut on The Voice in a brand new trailer and it’s got fans SERIOUSLY excited.

New images have been released from the promo which show Olly, 33, alongside fellow coaches Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Will.i.am for the first time ahead of the footage hitting screens on Monday night.

In the magical clip the judges are seen looking through hundreds of glowing jars in a library, which represents their search for the best voice.

And Olly – who cuts a dapper figure in a snazzy black suit – looks right at home in the teaser for the ITV show.

In one shot from the trailer the singer seems to be listening carefully as he holds one of the jars in his hand.

Olly already seems excited about it all and encouraged his fans to catch the first trailer when he tweeted on Thursday: ‘Ooooooo Monday Monday Monday don’t you lot forget!!!’

It looks like his fanbase are just as keen to see it, with one replying: ‘Yay love this show can’t wait to see you on the panel’

And another tweeted: ‘Definitely won’t be forgetting Monday!! Absolutely excited been waiting for this can’t wait to see you on my TV screen!!’

Someone who probably won’t be so keen to watch the footage is Simon Cowell, who hasn’t exactly been on the best terms with Olly since his role on The Voice was announced.

Olly recently confessed that Simon – who was his mentor when he was a contestant on rival show The X Factor back in 2009 and also handed him a job as presenter on the 2015 series – hasn’t spoken to him following the news.

‘I haven’t heard from Simon. But you know, if he’s upset, then…’ the star told Good Morning Britain at the launch of The Voice.

‘I don’t believe in rivalries. X Factor was an incredible part of my life and now I’m taking the next chapter and becoming a coach here on The Voice.

‘I’m loving it and there’s no hard feelings from me, anyway. If he wants to call me, call me. Grab a chat, Simon.’

Go on, Simon, you know you want to!