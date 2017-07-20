NEVER underestimate the Pricey – as just six weeks after she gave fans the first listen of her new dance single Katie Price plans to tour.

It’s no secret that Katie Price is determined to keep on singing, despite the backlash the mum-of-five got over her performances of ‘I Got You’ both on ITV’s Loose Women and Big Brother’s Bit On The Side last month.

And following on from her G-A-Y performance at the start of the month where she performed live on stage for fans, it appears Katie’s got the bug for touring.

We can reveal that the former glamour model is planning a tour, after talent agents Loco Talent revealed that they were looking for tour date bookings for the wannabe singer to perform live.

MORE: For all the latest celeb news

The appeal said: ‘Katie Price is releasing her brand new single later this month and we are looking for tour dates now where she will perform the single live on stage plus meet and greet.’

It is not yet known whether this will merely be a nightclub tour or whether bigger venues such as London’s Wembley Arena, will look to book the star.

No doubt Pricey will ensure her vocals are in the best shape to meet the demand.

‘I got You’ is Katie’s first release since her 2010 track ‘Free To Love Again’ and prior to that she brought an album out with ex-husband Peter Andre and auditioned to be the United Kingdom’s entry at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005.