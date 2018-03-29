A few people might have sore heads today...

We all know Charlotte Crosby as the fun-loving Geordie girl who just LOVES a party.

And the reality star definitely lived up to her reputation on Wednesday night, as she enjoyed a VERY wild night with the likes of Holly Hagan and Olivia Attwood at the launch of her very first reality programme The Charlotte Show.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Taking to Instagram before the party, 27-year-old Char could be seen starting the evening with a bottle of Champagne which was definitely a sign of things to come.

Just a few hours later, the Newcastle lass admitted she was ‘slightly drunk’ before breaking down in tears over the support she’s received.

More: ‘It’s like a baton!’ Charlotte Crosby jokes about Joshua Ritchie’s TEN INCH manhood

Talking to the camera, an emotional Char told her followers: ‘I’m crying so badly because my show is doing so well’, before BFF Holly poked her head into shot and added: ‘We’re so f*cking proud of you, y’know!’.

But the mood soon picked up when Char decided to take to the stage at popular karaoke bar Lucky Voice and belt out some of her favourite tunes.

Singing to the camera, reality babes Olivia, Holly and Sophie Kasaei looked to be having the time of their lives at the party, while TOWIE heartthrob Pete Wicks even took to the mic with Cher’s classic ‘Believe.’ Great choice…

A few other snaps from the karaoke booth show Five Star Hotel star Holly dancing around to the music while wearing a VERY low cut white vest.

But after partying in the bar until 2am and then reportedly heading to a West End nightclub, it looks like the fun-filled night took it’s toll on the girls.

CBB winner Char was later snapped looking a little worse for wear as she climbed into a taxi next to boyfriend Joshua Ritchie.

With her tight black dress hiked up around her bum and a slightly confused look on her face, we think it’s safe to say Char enjoyed herself.

Meanwhile, newly single Olivia also appeared to have had a big night after she was photographed with a mystery stain all down her t-shirt dress as she left the club.

Anyone need a Berocca?