OMG! The dramatic TOWIE comebacks you probably forgot…

These stars just couldn't stay away from Essex

We’ve seen A LOT of TOWIE stars come and go over the years. From our favourite originals like Amy Childs and Sam Faiers – to those slightly less memorable.

Remember hunky Greek twins, Dino and Georgio Giogiades? Didn’t think so…

But while so many old faces have left since the programme’s debut back in 2010, it seems there’s a fair few that just couldn’t stay away from the home county.

And after dramatically walking away from the ITVBe show, these reality stars realised life was just better hanging out in the Sugar Hut and cruising down Brentwood high-street.

Harry Derbidge

We remember Harry as Amy Childs’ hilarious little cousin back in the day, but after his subtle exit in series three Harry returned to Marbs in 2014 as Bobby Norris’ new boyfriend.

Although Harry’s comeback didn’t last long, and after the Essex heartbreaker admitted to cheating on Bobby and was subsequently dumped – he’s no longer on the show. Awks!

Mario Falcone

Starting out as Lucy Mecklenburgh‘s hunky other half, this Italian stallion had all the ladies swooning after him.

But he was soon hit by a load of ‘agg’ when it was revealed he’d cheated on the Essex lady more times than anyone cares to remember.

And following their high-profile split, Mario quit the show in 2015 after he was reportedly suspended for promoting slimming pills on social media.

Luckily Mazza was soon back where he belongs (on our telly screens) when he retuned after 18 months with a brand new – and VERY manly – look.

Lauren Pope

Lauren strutted onto our screens as bad boy Kirk Norcross‘ girlfriend in series one and found herself caught up in a whole load of drama from the start.

But following a brutal dumping from Kirk, failed flings with stars of the show such as Lewis Bloor and Mario Falcone, and one massive bust-up with former best mate Chloe Sims, the 34-year-old had finally had enough and retired back to Devon.

Now – a whole THREE years later – Lauren is back for good and with a certain Dan Edgar in her sights, the star’s dramatic return has already got some of the cast riled up (*cough* Amber T).

Charlie King

Remember Charlie King as the sweet boyfriend of Gemma Collins all the way back in 2012? The pair split after a brief fling when it came out that Gem had been sending naughty messages to Ricky Rayment.

Charlie later quit the show after BFF Bobby Norris revealed he was in love with him. Eeek.

But after working hard to become a personal trainer, Charlie made a grand return to series 20 following a four year absence from the show.

And despite vowing to help Gemma get fit once and for all, to be honest we just couldn’t stop looking at those abs…

Gemma Collins

Essex without Gemma Collins is like a series of Love Island without sex – it just doesn’t work. So when the bubbly blonde quit the show in 2015 saying the pressure of being in the spotlight was making her ill, we were pretty devastated.

Luckily, after 12 months away from our televisions GC came back a whole new woman when she returned to filming in Marbs last year. Please never leave us again, Gem…

Lauren Goodger

Essex fave, Lauren spent the first couple of series’ crying over on/off boyfriend/fiancé, Mark Wright before the pair FINALLY decided to call it quits for good.

But when Mark left Essex for the Jungle and then went on to find love with Michelle Keegan, Lauren decided to follow suit claiming ‘There’s no fit guys on TOWIE’.

But the 30-year-old made her big return to the reality show last year and found herself in the middle of all the drama once again.

Comforting her friend Megan McKenna over her split from boyfriend Pete Wicks, Lauren proved that when she’s not welling up herself, she’s a great shoulder to cry on.

Mark Wright

Remember this totes emosh TOWIE moment?

Course you do, it was the 2011 episode which saw ultimate Essex lad, Mark walk away from the show in a bid to kick-start a new career as a TV presenter.

But after drying their tears for a whole year, hardcore TOWIE fans were in for a treat in 2012 as Mark made his big comeback to the show during the festive special.

Returning to cheer up best mate James ‘Arg’ Argent, the former reality star also stopped by to see former flame Sam Faiers , despite the fact she was living with current BF Joey Essex at the time.

Oh Mark, we still miss you…