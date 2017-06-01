Award winning Hollywood star Andrew Garfield shows everyone his feminine side

If Andrew Garfield ever gets bored of making films and winning awards, then there’s always a job for him on RuPaul’s Queens WERQ the World tour it seems.

The former Spiderman star turned up at The Troxy in London this week for the QWTW show, which also featured RuPaul’s Drag Race cast members including Shangela, Detox and Kim Chi, and host with the most, Michelle Visage.

Andrew, 33, was enjoying the show when he jumped on stage for a section of the show called Wig In A Box.

He popped on a wig with three other members of the audience as they were asked to represent iconic singers and compete against each other in a lip-sync battle contest. Andrew chose Whitney Houston as his icon and lip-synced his little heart away to her girl power hit I’m Every Woman.

But it doesn’t just stop there, he even threw in a pretty impressive dance routine AND an incredible back-flip on stage as he joined in with the fun. To say it was a sassy performance is an understatement, but don’t take our word for it you can watch it here thanks to lucky member of the audience Michael Hewitt (@mj_hewitt)

Michelle Visage also gave a sweet shout-out to the actor on Instagram, alongside a picture of her sandwiched between Andrew and Orange Is The New Black star Lauren Laverne, writing: “What a show, what a night! Thank you as always 🇬🇧 YOU ARE MY HEART AND SOUL. Andrew Garfield, you are my new friend, I am SO proud of you for not just lip syncing Whitney tonight in a wig no less, but for opening your mind and heart to all it has to offer. @lavernecox you keep doing what you’re doing, you are a trailblazer, a beauty and a 💎 I LOVE YOU #werqtheworld #tour#soldout

The A-lister was taking time out from his newest play Angels in America and was joined at the show by cast members Russell Tovey and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett who watched, open mouthed we bet, from the audience! You go girl!