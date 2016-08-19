Erm, anyone else notice a slight change in Sarah Harding's face?

Super gorgeous Sarah Harding looked noticeably different over recent years – did you see her on This Morning this week?

Viewers went nuts as she joined the famous sofa asking what on earth has Sarah done to her face?

The former Girls Aloud star openly denied having Botox while on the sofa but just didn’t look like her normal self, instead flaunting tight skin and an odd looking set of lips.

Why Sarah, why?

In 2010, Sarah, 33, opted for lip fillers (remember!? They left Sarah with erm, freakishly big lips…), although last year she admitted that it was a ‘mistake’.

‘We all learnt by that mistake…I was just curious. Thank God it wasn’t permanent,’ said Sarah.

Now, we’re questioning whether she’s chosen to have another set of lip fillers?

As for her facial skin, which seemed wrinkle-free and fixed this weekend, is this down to Botox? Or, have Sarah‘s years of hardcore partying taken their toll?

In 2014, Sarah revealed that she hadn’t chosen to go down the Botox route, despite looking younger than her years.

‘No Botox. See that’s where the fringe comes in, you can hide the wrinkles,’ she joked.

She also confessed that she would ‘never get anything done now – not even Botox’.

Hmm, interesting!

Sarah has suffered quite a lot of heartache over the past few years.

Prior to her split from Mark last year, Sarah also had a three-week rehab stint for alcohol and sleeping pill addiction AND endured the collapse of her engagement to DJ Tom Crane.

Although her face was looking a little different, Sarah‘s body was still totally flawless as she walked the carpet at Sunday’s awards ceremony. Rocking a black LBD, Ms Harding proudly showed-off her toned limbs.

She’s previously opened-up about her work-out regime, saying: ‘I try and exercise three times a week, I go on my cross trainer or go to the gym. That’s more or less it.’

As for diet, Sarah admitted to eating ‘pretty healthily’.

‘I have a take out once a week or something. I moderately eat carbs. I tend to juice quite a lot as well,’ said Sarah.

