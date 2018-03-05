OMG! You won’t BELIEVE what was in Jennifer Lawrence’s £100,000 Oscars goody bag

The Oscars 2018 was back on Sunday, and we saw a load of Hollywood’s finest gather for a night of glitz, glamour…

Oh, and Helen Mirren doing shots on the red carpet.

But while we’ve spent all morning catching up on our fave celebs’ Instagram Stories – including Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan‘s Oscars afterparty pics – the question on everyone’s lips this week didn’t revolve around winners or acceptance speeches.

Instead, people were dying to know what the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Kidman took home in the legendary goody bags – apparently costing a whopping £100,000.