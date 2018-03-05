OMG! You won’t BELIEVE what was in Jennifer Lawrence’s £100,000 Oscars goody bag

Oh, just a trip to Tanzania...
The Oscars 2018 was back on Sunday, and we saw a load of Hollywood’s finest gather for a night of glitz, glamour…
Oh, and Helen Mirren doing shots on the red carpet.
But while we’ve spent all morning catching up on our fave celebs’ Instagram Stories – including Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan‘s Oscars afterparty pics – the question on everyone’s lips this week didn’t revolve around winners or acceptance speeches.
Instead, people were dying to know what the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Kidman took home in the legendary goody bags – apparently costing a whopping £100,000.
Yes you read that right, £100,000 – but given the fact that these are no ordinary goody bags, including a trip to Hawaii and phobia relief sessions, it makes sense.
What was in the Oscars 2018 goody bag?
Edible jewellery from Chocolatines
Underarm sweat patches from Dandi Patch
Lemonade-flavoured moonshine from Southern Wicked Lemonade
A 12-night Tanzania trip for two from International Expeditions
A 7-day Hawaii trip at Koloa Landing Resort in Poipu
A stay at Avaton Luxury Villas Resort in Halkidiki, Greece
A week-long spa retreat at Golden Door
Pepperface, a lightweight pepper spray
Chao Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation dental procedure
23andMe genetic service
A Luxura Diamonds “conflict-free” necklace
NeverMissed dating app, available pre-launch
A 10,000 bowl donation to an animal shelter of their choice and bags of pet food from Halo, Purely For Pet
MZ Skin firming eye cream and golden treatment mask
A lifetime supply of Oxygenetix foundation
Locally-grown oranges, courtesy of delivery app EpiFruit
A memoir by Esther Fairfax about her mother, Lotte Berk, innovator of Barre
Healing Saint’s skin serum and follicle stimulant
Jarritos, the Mexican soda
10 sessions with personal trainer Alexis Seletzky
A one-year supply of ALLÉL’s skincare programme
Bangarang’s Positive Cube, a wooden box filled with 199 cards of positive action and quotes
Colour-changing lipstick from Blush & Whimsy
Charleston & Harlow soy candles
Danish cookbook, Cook Yourself Happy
Curlee Girlee children’s book
Organic, vegan and small-batch Delicacies lollipops
Face It and Eye Love It facewash and makeup removers
Happiest Tee’s American-made T-shirts
Weight loss supplement Hydroxycut Organic
10-piece Inception of Beauty makeup set
Justice for Vets symbolic coin
An 18-minute phobia-relief session with Kalliope
And we think that’s about it… Not bad, ey?
Taken from Marie Claire UK. Words by Jenny Proudfoot.