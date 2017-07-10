Looks like there could be romance behind the scenes...

Poldark has been keeping us all gripped with the love story between the leading man and his wife Demelza and now it looks like there’s romance for two of the show’s stars off screen too.

Eleanor Tomlinson is reported to be dating Harry Richardson – who plays her character Demelza’s on-screen brother Drake – after the pair were spotted looking VERY cosy at Wimbledon last week.

The 25-year-old actress was seen kissing and cuddling Harry, 24, at the event and the duo apparently made no attempts to hide their affection for each other.

‘They looked really loved-up and were very touchy feely, cuddling and kissing right next to a pub,’ an onlooker claims. ‘At one point someone shouted “get a room”.’

Ooh-er. There was one cute moment where Harry appeared to pull Eleanor – who was wearing a pretty white frock – closer to him by tugging on her dress as he leaned against a wall and then planted a kiss on her lips.

‘They went into several shops and walked all around Wimbledon Village before getting in a taxi together,’ the observer tells the Daily Mail. ‘Considering what a recognisable couple they are for anyone who watches Poldark, they were being very open.’

The duo were also apparently spotted looking close at London’s Foodies Festival over the weekend, with images obtained by the Daily Mirror appearing to show Harry tenderly rubbing his co-star’s back in the VIP area.

It’s thought that Eleanor and Harry became close during filming of the third series of Poldark, which is currently airing on Sunday nights on BBC One.

Eleanor had previously been in a relationship with Ben Atkinson, who was technically a part of the cast as he stepped in for Aidan Turner as a stunt double for his horse riding scenes, but they reportedly split earlier this year.

Meanwhile Harry is new to the show and the limelight, though has certainly grabbed viewers’ attention by stripping off on screen.

Here’s hoping this romance isn’t quite as dramatic as Poldark and Demelza’s!