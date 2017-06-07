The gang are about to make some juicy revelations!

Things are hotting up between the stars of Love Island and it’s about to get even juicier when some shocking revelations come to light!

The gang play a saucy game of ‘Never Have I Ever’ in tonight’s episode (Wednesday 8 June) and it’s sensationally revealed that FOUR of the Islanders have slept with someone famous.

Jessica Shears, Olivia Attwood, Amber Davies and Montana Brown all ‘fess up to doing the deed with a celebrity – but who could they have hooked up? Fingers crossed the ladies give us a little more info…

It’s perhaps no surprise that Montana says she’s been intimate with someone in the public eye, having spoken of her alleged romance with Manchester United footballer Kieran O’Hara before the show started.

So the girls have given away some cheeky relationship secrets but the boys are just as generous with their saucy revelations…

During the game Kem Cetinay, Dom Lever, Marcel Somerville and Harley Judge all admit to sleeping with someone over the age of 40.

Meanwhile Amber, Dom and Sam Gowland divulge that they’ve cheated on a partner in the past. Probably not music to the ears of anyone hoping to couple up with them…

Still, it sounds like the Islanders enjoy their night of sharing their most wild secrets.

‘Tonight we had a bit of fun, a few drinks, and a game of ‘Never Have I Ever’ around the fire,’ Harley explains.

The evening gets even more exciting as two new boys arrive at the villa – will this affect the romances that are already blossoming?

Sam and Olivia are certainly growing fond of each other and Olivia vows to stay focused on him despite the possibility of meeting the new guys.

‘I’m not going to just pie you off for some boy because he’s fit,’ she tells Sam. ‘We get on so well. And I can’t imagine having the same crack with someone else that we’ve got.’

Meanwhile the love triangle involving Dom, Montana and Jess gets even more awkward, Amber acknowledges the ‘flirty banter’ she shares with Kem and poor Chloe Crowhurst and Camilla Thurlow admit to feeling sidelined.

We can’t wait to see what happens! Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2. Here’s a little preview…