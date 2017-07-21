Get ready to see a face from the past back in Albert Square

EastEnders viewers are about to get a major blast from the past as an old face is set to RETURN after many years away.

Lisa Fowler – played by Lucy Benjamin – will reportedly make a shock comeback on Friday evening’s episode after her daughter Louise Mitchell was attacked at her prom on Thursday night.

And the iconic character’s return is made all the more juicy given that Louise’s dad Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is also due to head back to Albert Square next week. Eek!

Lisa will be seeing rushing to be by estranged daughter Louise’s side following horror scenes that saw bullies Alexandra and Madison push her into a table of candles.

Viewers have yet to learn her fate, with Thursday night’s episode ending on a cliffhanger which saw the fire alarms going off at the event whilst Bex Fowler appeared to see something shocking, but it sounds like Louise’s life could be in the balance…

‘When that hospital door starts to open, they’ll be on tenterhooks to see who has rushed to help Louise,’ a soap source tells The Mirror. ‘When it turns out to be Lisa, rather than Phil, there will be gasps of shock.

‘It’s such a brilliant surprise.’

The shock move marks the first time that Lisa will have been seen on the soap since she made a guest appearance in 2010.

Before that she bowed out in 2003 to start a new life in Portugal following some VERY tumultuous times in Walford.

In 2001 Lisa was famously unmasked as on-off boyfriend Phil’s attacker in the ‘Who Shot Phil?’ storyline that gripped the nation and the pair had a tempestuous relationship throughout her time on the soap.

Meanwhile in real life 47-year-old Lucy briefly dated co-star Steve. She’s now married to businessman Richard Taggart and they have two children.

It’s thought that Lisa will be sticking around in Albert Square until next month – and we can’t wait!