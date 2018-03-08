Paddy McGuinness emotionally pays tribute to wife Christine as she breaks her silence after Nicole Appleton drama

The presenter has returned to Twitter with some powerful words

Paddy McGuinness has returned to social media to post an emotional message for wife Christine, just weeks after they were hit by drama in their marriage.

The presenter – who caused a stir when he was pictured on a night out with Nicole Appleton last month – took to Twitter on Thursday to pay tribute to his other half as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations.

‘To all the ladies out there and my amazing, strong, supportive wife!’ Paddy, 44, captioned a montage of photos of Christine.

‘A fantastic mother to our 3 wonderful children, we’re all blessed for having you in our lives. Thank you for everything @MrsCMcGuinness #internationalwomensday2018’

Meanwhile Christine, 29, broke her silence for the first time since the drama and hinted that she was grateful to everyone who’s helped her through it.

The mum-of-three shared an image on Instagram reading: ‘Behind every successful woman is a tribe of successful women who have her back

‘Thank you for supporting me recently, you have touched my heart, built up my strength and given me faith back in others. #GiveDontTake’

She also added in the caption: ‘Thank you all 💖 #InternationalWomensDay’

Thank you all 💖 #InternationalWomensDay A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness) on Mar 8, 2018 at 3:06am PST

Fans have sent supportive messages to Christine following her return to social media, with one commenting: ‘You are pure class @mrscmcguinness ❤️ so lovely to see you back on Insta. Missed you.’

And another said: ‘Keep doing what your doing @mrscmcguinness !’

It marks the first time that Paddy and Christine have spoken since Christine caused concern by posting emotional messages after Paddy was seen arm-in-arm with All Saints singer Nicole in Soho, London.

‘When you realise you deserve so much more.. that’s not a bad thing,’ Christine tweeted the day after the pictures emerged.

It looks like things are okay though as the couple were seen going to the supermarket together earlier this week.

Christine has also been spotted filming Real Housewives Of Cheshire after joining the cast last month.

Paddy and Christine have been married since 2011 and they share twins Leo and Penelope, 4, and younger daughter Felicity, 1.

The couple revealed last year that both Leo and Penelope were diagnosed with autism in November 2016, and Christine spoke in a moving Instagram post of how she’d encourage them to ‘embrace’ the condition.

