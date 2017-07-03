Christine has paid tribute to her 'beautiful in an extra special way' children

Paddy McGuinness’ wife Christine has emotionally revealed that both of their four-year-old twins have autism.

The model celebrated Leo and Penelope’s birthday over the weekend and posted a moving poem on Instagram to mark the occasion in which she reveals how they’ve adapted to life with the condition.

Christine, 29, started the post by writing: ‘Today you both turn four, and I celebrate so much more. In the last 12 months you have learnt to talk, and you are using flat feet to walk.

‘You are conquering your daily challenges, and I’m here to hold your hand, when your dealing with sensory overload, the quietest room sounds like a big brass band.

‘You excel in mathematics and amateur dramatics and you amaze me everyday, because you are beautiful inside and out, in an extra special way.’

The poem goes on to reveal the struggles that have come with the diagnosis.

‘The meltdowns, the routines and all the planning ahead. The groundhog days, the beige food and the temperamental “time for bed,”’ Christine added.

‘’I love you unconditionally, and I will encourage you both to embrace your autism. Because you are totally unique and fantastically awesome. All my love always, Mummy.’

Christine captioned the powerful post: ‘💙💖 My babies, My world 🌎 #Autism #AutismAwareness’

Since sharing the news the mum-of-three – who also has daughter Felicity, 10 months, with Paddy – has received many messages of support from followers who were touched by her words.

‘such a beautiful post. It’s great that you can share a family moment that may support so many parents,’ one fan commented, whilst another wrote: ‘This is really touching and beautiful. Thank you for sharing’

Earlier in the day Christine spoke of how much her life has changed since welcoming Leo and Penelope.

‘Happy Birthday to my gorgeous twins Leo & Penelope #4today 🎉🎂🎁 how fabulous you have grown from then, Leo – 6lb7oz and Penelope – 6lb10oz,’ the model revealed.

‘You changed my life forever, swapping my stilettos for slippers and discovering a patience I didn’t know I had. I love you both more than you will ever know 💙💖 #HappyBirthday’

Paddy, 43, didn’t post anything publicly on the twins’ birthday but shared a cute photo earlier in the weekend which appears to show him helping the little ones to have fun with Play-Doh.

The funny man married Christine in 2011 and has previously revealed how he ‘loves’ being a dad despite the stresses that come with parenting.