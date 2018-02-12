Paddy enjoyed a night on the town with Nicole...

Paddy McGuinness’ wife Christine has sparked concern amongst her followers after sharing some very cryptic posts on social media – just hours after her husband was pictured on a night out with Nicole Appleton.

Mum-of-three Christine, 29, took to Twitter following the emergence of the photos, which showed Paddy, 44, arm-in-arm with All Saints singer Nicole during an evening out in Soho, London on Friday.

‘When you realise you deserve so much more.. that’s not a bad thing,’ Christine wrote on Saturday.

She then took to Instagram a day later to share a quote credited to Marilyn Monroe reading: ‘I believe everything happens for a reason. People change so you can learn to let go, things go wrong so that you can appreciate then when they’re right.

‘You believe lies so that you will eventually learn to trust no one but yourself, and sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.’

The model’s messages caused some worry for her fans who were quick to send her their well wishes.

‘Hope you are ok @mrscmcguinness,’ one follower commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Your amazing beautiful mum keep your head up we’re all supporting you stay strong’

It comes after Paddy hinted to his Twitter fans on Saturday morning that he was still feeling a little worse for wear from the night before.

‘Morning! On my way to @SoccerAM can’t beat a bit of live telly after a night on the lash!’ he posted.

When a fan asked ‘Are you still a bit sqiffey?’, the Take Me Out host replied: ‘Very much so!’

Paddy hasn’t posted anything on his accounts since Saturday.

The funnyman has been married to Christine since 2011 and they share twins Leo and Penelope, 4, and younger daughter Felicity, 1.

Paddy and Christine revealed last year that both Leo and Penelope were diagnosed with autism in November 2016, and Christine spoke in a moving Instagram post of how she’d encourage them to ‘embrace’ the condition.