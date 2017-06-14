Popular 90s game show Fun House could be set to make a return after host Pat Sharp backs £650,000 crowdfunder

“Fun! Crazy! It’s outrageous! Fun House, a whole lot of fun, prizes to be won. It’s the real crazy show where anything goes…” – do these lyrics sound familiar?

Well, this iconic Fun House theme tune could be set to make a comeback along with the original 90s CITV show after it’s host Pat Sharp backs a £650,000 crowdfunding campaign to revive the fun-filled game show as a live attraction and you can be part of it!

The former Fun House mullet-haired host has tweeted a link to the show’s crowdfunder, urging fans to get on board too.

He pleaded: “THIS. IS. OUR. NEWS! Together we can re-run the fun! Support our campaign to #BringBackFunHouse.”

The campaign, launched by a London company called Destination Entertainment, is selling adult tickets for a Fun House live event attraction to be based in London.

So far, £15,625 has been raised – that’s two per cent of it’s £650,000 target – but with just a month left to raise the funds, there is still time to help.

Pat has signed up to be host – as a video promo shows him accept the offer. He then calls up his cheerleading co-star twins Melanie and Martina Grant who also confirm their return to the gameshow.

The project is described as a “limited run” and advises would be supporters to act quick to donate their cash and secure their tickets or risk of it being a case of “Miss it, miss out!”

What’s up for grabs?

Among the tickets on still offer include; various discounted tickets for early birds, a £10 donation can earn you a plastic ball pool ball signed by Pat Sharp, £15 will enable you to be a Fun House “guinea pig” games tester, or there is the ultimate package for a whopping £2,000 bidders can get themselves a VIP session for 12 people, to play the Fun House game.

But the wackiness doesn’t stop there, for anyone who donates the full £650,000, Pat has pledged to grow his mullett for the entire re-run.

The experience is restricted to people over the age of 16 only and has the hashtag #BringBackFunHouse

And it wasn’t long before Michelle Keegan, whose husband Mark Wright became friends with the presenter after they starred in 2011’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, tweeted her support for the cause.

She re-tweeted Pat’s tweet and added: “Yaaaaaay!!!! My childhood fave!!!!” followed with the ok hand sign emoji and two party popper emojis.

Fun House left screens in December 1999 after a successful run lasting more than ten years, was hosted by Pat and consisted of several rounds usually involving gunge, quizzes and a final that saw two teams go head to head to race around a Grand Prix collecting tokens.

The revival could follow in the footsteps of The Crystal Maze, which returned to screens as a special charity show and also runs as a live event experience.

To pledge your support click here