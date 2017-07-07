The late actor's girl has stayed out of the limelight since his death

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow has revealed just how much she’s changed after returning to Instagram as an adult.

The 18-year-old – whose actor father was tragically killed in a car crash in 2013 aged 40 – has kept a low profile in recent times but posted her first photo in over a year on Thursday.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Whilst most pictures of Meadow show her as a youngster with Paul, she’s now grown up and many fans think she’s looking more and more like the Fast & Furious star as she gets older.

A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

‘U have ur dad’s eyes and smile,’ one follower commented, whilst another wrote: ‘look how much she looks like Paul!’

Meanwhile one said: ‘You’re just like your father’

Meadow is still receiving lots of support from Paul’s fanbase as well as the Fast & Furious family.

Paul’s co-star Tyrese Gibson posted a message for the teenager on the post reading: ‘Hello angel. Sending love and light. Happy holidays!!’

It comes nearly 12 months after Meadow last shared a snap, with her last post featuring a retro picture of her and Paul alongside a message about The Paul Walker Foundation.

She helped to launch the charity – which focuses on Paul’s passion for marine biology and protecting oceans and wildlife – on Paul’s birthday in 2015.

At the time Meadow shared a old photo of herself as a little girl with Paul and wrote: ‘Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions.

‘His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world.

‘I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood’

Paul Walker welcomed Meadow with former girlfriend Rebecca Soteros in 1998. After living with her mother for many years Meadow moved in with Paul two years prior to his death.

Her godfather is the actor’s Fast & Furious co-star and close friend Vin Diesel.