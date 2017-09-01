Is it the end for Perrie and Alex/

It’s not often we really feel a relationship. Ya’know, like a Posh’n’Becks, Brangelina, Kate’n’Wills type situation.

However, we’ve found ourselves utterly wrapped up in all things Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. They’re just *so* cute!

And so, we’re feeling v. uneasy over a recent (pretty massive) switch up in the Little Mix lady’s romance – as Alex is set for a big move miles up north in the name of work!

After much speculation that footballer Alex was set for a big club move from Arsenal during deadline day, it was being alleged that Perrie‘s ‘fella was only going to have to move down the road to be at Chelsea.

However, it was confirmed yesterday that the ‘fella would be moving miles away from Chelsea up to Liverpool!

Sharing the news on Twitter, Alex writes: ‘Absolutely delighted to be a red! Can’t wait to get started with the boys after the International break!’.

And, whilst this decision had caused much controversy throughout the world of footie, we’re more concerned with what this means for the lovebirds…

Like, Liverpool is really far away and that!

And we’re not the only ones concerned with the news. In fact, many Little Mix fans have taken to social media to express their concern for the couples future.

However, whilst some are feeling a lil’ concerned for our Pez, others have seen Alex’s transfer as a chance to make a new BFFL.

Hmmm… Maybe we’ll have to see what Liverpool is saying these days…

One user writes, ‘Hope Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain playing for Liverpool now means Perrie will be around town and eventually be one of the gals’.

Another writes, ‘Best thing about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signing is that we might get to see a whole lot more of Perrie Edwards’.

We’re sure the couple will manage to work the whole long distance thing out. After all, they’re like totally made for each other.

Alice Perry