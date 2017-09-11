Little Mix star Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are quite possibly the cutest celeb couple going.

But their relationship was recently hit by a HUGE bombshell after it was revealed footie player Alex would be moving miles away from Arsenal up to Liverpool!

And, whilst this decision had caused much controversy among the footballing world, LM fans were more concerned with what this means for the lovebirds considering Liverpool is VERY far from London.

But fear not guys, because 24-year-old Pez has revealed that although she isn’t planning on moving back up North, she’s pretty confident their relationship can go the distance.

‘I’m based in London, so I’ve got no plans to move up there,’ the singer told The Mirror.

‘I don’t think it will be difficult. It’s going to be different – but that’s not a problem.’

Before adding: ‘We’ll be fine. I’m just really happy for him and very proud.’

Aww. At least that means we get to see plenty more adorable snaps like THIS.

🖤 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

The couple’s A-List relationship has gone from strength to strength after they were first linked back in November 2016 – with Alex being spotted supporting his lady during her performance on the X Factor with bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

And Newcastle lass, Perrie has also been caught cheering her sporting beau along from the sidelines at Arsenal.

But Alex’s latest career move has definitely had an impact on their relationship after Perrie was trolled with snake emoji’s on her Instagram after Alex became linked to Chelsea football club.

Before confirming his move to Liverpool, 24-year-old Alex had been rumoured to be lined up for a transfer away from Arsenal over to their Premier League rivals, Chelsea.

Which led many Arsenal fans to react very strongly to the claims and post a load of snake emojis on Perrie’s social media.

Harsh, right?

Luckily, it looks like the showbiz pair aren’t about to let their careers get in the way of their relationship!