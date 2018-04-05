Pez has been cheering on her man

While taking a break from Little Mix, Perrie Edwards has been spending some much-needed quality time with her footballing beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 24-year-old braved the cold this week as she watched her talented boyfriend score an incredible goal during Wednesday evening’s Liverpool v Manchester City Champions League quarter-final.

And clearly impressed by her other half’s 3-0 win, Pez supported Alex in the best way she knows how – by belting out a tune for him.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the star and her best friend Ellie were filmed singing along to Liverpool’s anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Pez definitely got into the spirit of the game as she styled her chic white blouse and black fluffy coat with a bright red Liverpool scarf.

Standing right at the top of the stadium just underneath the private boxes, The X Factor star also wore her long blonde hair in bouncy curls and added a touch of deep rose lipstick.

Before the game even started Perrie was also in high spirits as she filmed her BFF twerking in the back of their car on the way to the grounds.

While singing along to Missy Elliott‘s Work It, Pez snapped Ellie giving her best moves before they both collapsed into giggles.

‘@EllieHemmings is getting lit litty in the care en route to Liverpool’, the Shout Out To My Ex singer wrote alongside the funny clip.

Meanwhile, earlier this week Perrie and her boyf reunited in Hale Village in Liverpool following the star’s recent trip to Japan with her bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

The A-List couple – who’ve been dating since November 2016 – haven’t been able to see each other very often after Alex moved from Arsenal to Liverpool last year.

And clearly over the moon to be back with her man, Pez later uploaded a sweet video of Alex napping alongside pet pooch, Hatchi.

AW!