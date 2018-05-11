AW!

If you haven’t noticed by now, Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are seriously cute.

See what we mean? And while Pez isn’t one to gush about her relationship with her footie star boyfriend on social media, the Little Mix lady did share a pretty sweet message of support on Friday.

Liverpool player Alex has spent the last few days in hospital after he suffered a nasty injury during a semi-final match with Roma two weeks ago. Eeek!

So to speed up his recovery, the 24-year-old took to the operating table to make sure he’s ready to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

And after Alex posted an update from his hospital bed on how he’s getting on, doting girlfriend Perrie was quick to get behind her beau.

‘Watching the boys in Rome last week taking us one step closer to something very special,’ Alex wrote on Instagram.

Before adding: ‘Knee surgery was a success and the hard work has already begun.’

Sharing the snap on her own Instagram Stories, Perrie commented: ‘My boy’, along with a bicep emoji.

Cute right?

Pez’s PDA comes after Alex was left devastated when he was ruled out of playing in the World Cup due to his injuries.

But while the midfielder is gutted not to be joining the England squad in Russia later this year, Little Mix fans have found a silver lining.

‘So gutted for @Alex_OxChambo been an absolute gem since he joined us. Speedy recovery dude at least you’ve got Perrie to look after you, life could be worse,’ one person wrote on Twitter.

Another joked: ‘I bet though he’ll have a great summer off with Perrie! Lucky bastard.’

And third added: ‘I’m sure sitting in with Perrie won’t be too bad’.

Fair point…