Phwoar!

Let’s face it, Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are total #couplesgoals.

When they’re not going on cute date nights and supporting each other at events, they’re packing on the Instagram PDA. Adorable x 100.

But while we’re used to seeing Pez posing up a storm with her Little Mix ladies, now it’s footie star Alex’s turn to steal the limelight as he’s stripped off for a brand new campaign.

Yup, the Liverpool footie star has got his kit off along with teammates James Milner and Joe Gomez all in aid of the first ever Nivea Men Body Shaving range.

The 30 second ad shows the boys preening themselves in just their shorts after a tough game.

And showing off his amazingly toned torso and chiselled abs, we reckon Alex looks VERY comfortable in front of the camera.

In a behind-the-scenes clip from the ad, Liverpool star Joe also revealed that Pez’s beau is partial to regular body shaving – so that’s how he keeps himself buff!

Well, all we have to say is… lucky Perrie!

Meanwhile, Pez has also been exciting fans as she took to Instagram on Wednesday with a load of smouldering snaps of her own.

The 24-year-old looked glowing dressed in flared jeans, a mustard yellow t-shirt and her blonde hair in loose curls.

‘Tiniest bit of sun’, Shout Out To My Ex singer Perrie wrote next to the snaps.

Tiniest bit of sun 🌞 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Mar 14, 2018 at 7:18am PDT

And it looks like her fans were absolutely loving the summery shots, as one wrote: ‘Why so gorgeous!’ and another agreed: ‘So damn beautiful’.

Well, it’s fair to say these two are a VERY attractive couple.

Official Men’s Grooming Supplier to Liverpool Football Club, Nivea Men launches its new UK ad featuring LFC players to support its first ever Body Shaving range.