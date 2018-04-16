Ultimate #couplegoals, or what?

When it comes to celeb couples, Little Mix‘s Perrie Edwards and her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are basically the hottest around.

When they’re not sharing cute snaps from date nights, the pair are supporting each others careers – with Pez attending her beau’s football matches and Alex heading with his gal to the BRIT Awards.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

But the A-List pair might have just outdone themselves this time after they went on a couples night out over the weekend.

And Pez’s bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall might be partying at Coachella without her, but things got very wild back in blighty as well.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday to document the previous evening’s antics, 24-year-old Perrie first posted a snap of her and a pal working some killer outfits.

More: AW! Perrie Edwards melts hearts by wearing sweet tribute to boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Wearing a pair of black trousers, a crop top and some strappy heels, Perrie looks as sassy as ever in the snap which gives a glimpse of her curly hair and red lip combo.

The X Factor star then went on to post a sweet couples selfie with Liverpool player Alex, as the pair cosied up in front of the camera.

Making sure to use the angel Instagram filter, Pez pokes her tongue out at her BF in the cute video as they both giggle and smile in the club. AW!

In another video, Pez can be seen pulling out her best moves as she hits the dance floor with her pals.

And the Little Mixer is definitely a girl after our own heart, as she chows down on a whole pot of chips while grinding to the music with her hair in a ponytail and a huge pair of glasses.

Next to the clip, the popstar wrote: ‘Yup. Just casually eating chips in da club. Hair tied up with a pencil wearing Lloyd’s Harry Potter specs. As you do.’

In a final video shared on Perrie’s account, the Shout Out To My Ex singer continues to enjoy her mid-night snack while also shimmying and twirling for the camera.

‘An actual mess’, Pez wrote on the video. Although we think she looks great!

OKAY, we NEED to go on a night out with these Little Mix ladies.