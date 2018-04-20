Pez looks INCRED

Just like the rest of us, Little Mix‘s Perrie Edwards has been enjoying the soaring UK temperatures this week.

And making the most of the unexpected heatwave, the pop star threw an amazing pool party in her back garden with her pals and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – and it’s about to make you seriously jealous.

After stripping down into a tiny black bikini for the occasion, Pez was sure to show off her incredible body as she shared a couple of quick snaps on Instagram.

The photos – probably taken by dutiful BF Alex – see the 24-year-old posing up a storm with her arms in the air and her flat stomach on full display.

Adding a pair of white trainers to her swimwear to complete the look, she captioned the stunning pics: ‘I got sunshiiiiiine’.

Incred, right? And Perrie was sure to keep her fans updated on her sunny afternoon as she cooked up a delicious-looking BBQ before taking a dip in the pool.

In another photo Perrie can be seen snuggling with her pet pooch Hitachi on a lilo while she attempted not to fall into the water.

Trying to keep her balance, the Geordie star squealed that she couldn’t get out of the inflatable. Eeek!

In another pic, the LM lady showed off the huge spread she put on for her friends which included kebabs, rolls, salad and burgers. We’re suddenly feeling VERY hungry right now.

The gang also enjoyed a little bit of music as they chilled out in the amazing weather, with footie star Alex putting on Rihanna’s ‘Take A Bow’ while the pair sunbathed.

But it looks like Perrie wasn’t too impressed with Alex’s performance on his Instagram Stories as she can be heard shouting ‘Babe, stop it!’

Oh you two! Save us a burger, ey?