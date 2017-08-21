We NEED this much glitter in our lives

Let’s face it, there’s not much Perrie Edwards doesn’t look good in.

Heck, you could put this Little Mix lady in an old bin bag and she would still be a 10/10.

But over the weekend 24-year-old, Pez outdid herself at V Festival as she turned up wearing the most IN-credible celeb outfit we’ve seen in a long time.

The blonde bombshell certainly turned heads at the star-studded event in Chelmsford with a sexy sequin encrusted bra covered in lace and beads.

And it wasn’t just her clothes which were smothered in jewels, as Pez’s whole face and hair were also patterned with glitter and crystals – as well as her chest and shoulder.

We need that much sparkle in our lives.

Sharing two photos of the amazing look – applied by make-up artist Anna Lingis – with her 6.7million Instagram followers, Perrie simply captioned the snaps with a crystal emoji.

💎 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

And it didn’t take long for the photos to rack up thousands of likes and comments, with one writing: ‘So gorg’.

Another agreed: ‘Wowwww she looks sooo dreamy’, while a third added: ‘Soooo beautiful love you queen’.

The X Factor beauty was later snapped wrapped up in an oversized denim jacket and black high-waisted joggers as she headed out into the festival with her footballer boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

As well as looking super loved-up at V Fest, the A-List couple melted everyone’s hearts last week when Pez made a MAJOR statement about her Arsenal star beau with an adorable Instagram post.