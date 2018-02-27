We reckon Zayn has a type...

Just like all of the Little Mix ladies, Perrie Edwards is a style QUEEN, right? Right.

But the Geordie star’s latest look has sent her fans wild as she seems to have taken fashion inspo from a rather unlikely lady in the form of Gigi Hadid. Wait… what?!

In case you missed it, Gigi started dating Perrie’s former fiance Zayn Malik just a few months after they split back in August 2015. So, we can’t imagine they’re on the best terms…

But it looks like former One Direction hunk Zayn definitely has a type, as the two blondes were snapped wearing a very similar outfit on Monday.

Model Gigi started off the style war, as she donned one of the sassiest outfits we’ve ever seen in Tommy Hilfiger’s latest fashion show.

Sporting a TH x GH cropped white T-shirt (showing off those incred abs) and a pair of blue leather trousers, the 22-year-old channeled her inner race-car driver.

But just hours later, Little Mixer Perrie shared a snap rocking her own racing ensemble as she joined her pal for a day at the go karting track.

The 24-year-old wore a white crop top and a pair of high-waisted blue leggings as she posed up a storm for the camera. Recognise this look?

Sharing another snap with her BFF Ellie Hemmings, Pez told her fans: ‘We didn’t just look the part. We tore up the track’.

And it didn’t take Pez’s 7.6million followers long to clock the similarities, as one wrote: ‘Looks like she’s wearing @gigihadid ‘s tommy hilfiger collection’.

‘Gigi is QUAKING’, said another and a third even suggested Perrie did it on purpose, as they asked: ‘lmao is u shading Gigi?’

While a fourth tagged her ex fiance, and simply wrote: ‘look at this @zayn’. Eeeek!



Although we don’t reckon X Factor star Pez is too fussed about all the fashion dramz, as she’s recently been sharing some super cute loved-up shots with her footballer beau Alex Oxlade-Chamerlain. AW!

Now, excuse us while we go and order ourselves a pair of blue leather leggings…