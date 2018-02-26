While we're all wrapped up in three jumpers, Perrie steps out in THIS

If there’s one thing we know about Little Mix star Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, it’s that they’re serious #couplesgoals.

(We’re not jealous at all… Promise!)

And over the weekend, the pair were looking more loved-up than ever as they enjoyed a date night at a friends birthday party In Manchester.

But clearly Perrie missed the memo that we’re currently experiencing the coldest week of the year, as she stepped out in a risque corset-style red top and NO JACKET.

Sharing a snap of her very brave look, 24-year-old Pez cuddled up to her footie player beau as she gave fans her best pout at Menagerie Restaurant & Bar.

Showing off her incred bod, the Shout Out To My Ex singer star rocked the semi-sheer lace bodice which she matched with red trousers. SLAAY, Pez! Who needs the feeling in their arms anyway?

❤️🖤 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Feb 25, 2018 at 7:27am PST

It didn’t take long for the Little Mixer’s loyal 7.6million followers to comment on the snap, as one gushed: ‘The BEST COUPLE is on fireeeee!’

‘Sorrry but this is all too much they are soooo cute !!!’, agreed another.

While a third added: ‘CUTEST COUPLE EVA!! Love you two so much’.

It comes after she enjoyed another date night with 24-year-old Alex earlier this week at the glitzy Brit Awards.

Although blonde bombshell Pez walked the red carpet without her other half – he later joined her inside the O2 just in time for the star-studded bash.

Little Mix were nominated for two awards – Best British Video and best British Single – however, the ladies were hit by controversy when fellow X Factor star Harry Styles won the gong for British Video.

Obviously, LM fans weren’t too happy about the win and many – including Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s mum – accused organisers of ‘rigging’ the vote.

Taking to Twitter, Mumma Pinnock blasted: ‘@BRITs publish the results please of the fans votes for video award and explain how @LittleMix were winning at the close of voting and then didn’t win.

‘Mixers want answers they bloody voted like mad and you have made it a complete farce’. Eeeek!