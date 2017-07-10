Looking next level gorg is just one of the things Perrie does perfectly. Here's 24 times she absolutely KILLED IT.

Little Mix is the world’s biggest girl band, so when it’s a band members’ birthday, Twitter is bound to let you know about it.

Perrie Edward’s 24th birthday was no exception, with fans gushing over the LM star and #HappyBirthdayPerrie even trending world wide all morning.

Impressive, right?

The blonde songstress who is ¼ of everyone’s favourite world dominating superstar girl-band, received countless tweets from fans showering her with love and wishing her a fab B-day.

One follower gushed: ‘ # HappyBirthdayPerrie @ LittleMix love you pez, hope you have the bestest day ever! my queeeen’.

While another excited fan added: ‘YOU ARE THE BEST WE LOVE YOU HAPPY BIRTHDAY # HappyBirthdayPerrie’.

Despite the past couple of years being a bit of a tough time for old Pezza, what with her bitter break up from fiancée Zayn Malik, she never fails to amaze us with her ability to look like a constant 10 and have next level Instagram game.

But as well as always looking AH-mazing, this singing star is also hilarious, constantly making us chuckle with her on point impressions and witty banter.

If you hadn’t guessed – we’re pretty big fans…

So, in honour of Perrie Edwards giving us life for 24 years, here’s 24 moments when she completely SLAYED. Enjoy!