Perrie Edwards shows off stunning au-natural look in underwear video

The Little Mix lady has been showing off her incred body

Just like the rest of us, Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards has been enjoying the amazing weather this bank holiday weekend.

And following a day of soaking up the sun, the 24-year-old showed off a more natural look when she took to Instagram with some sizzling selfies on Sunday.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Wearing just her underwear and a baseball cap – because why would you wear clothes with a body like that? – blonde beauty Pez could be seen zooming into her flawless skin.

The make-up free popstar then panned the camera down to her toned abs as she added the word ‘freckles’ to the clip.

In another shot, Perrie can be seen looking down giving a glimpse of her simple pendant necklace and gold leaf earrings.

Incredible, right?

The sexy snaps come after Perrie revealed some very exciting Little Mix news last week – telling fans that a fifth studio album is on it’s way.

More: Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards gives fans a glimpse inside her bedroom – and it’s not what we expected!

When asked about the new music, the star told 1883 magazine: ‘As always something big! We don’t settle until we create something incredible that we’re proud of.

‘We can’t wait for everyone to hear the new album… It’s already piecing together so well. I can’t give tooooo much away.’

And clearly not keen to spill the beans on what she and best pals Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are up to, she added: ‘It’s always better having some surprises up our sleeves.

‘But I can say we’re excited about some potential collabs and we’re enjoying switching up our sound!’ Exciting stuff!

Meanwhile, while taking some time off from touring the world, Perrie has also been spending a load of time with her footie player boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Last month the pair enjoyed a day in the sun together as Pez hosted a BBQ with her Liverpool beau.

AW! These two are way too cute.