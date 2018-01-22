The couple have been exploring London together

Perrie Edwards has given fans a glimpse at a cute day out with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – but her photos from the outing have left some pretty confused…

The Little Mix star shared a series of scenic pictures via Instagram over the weekend where she’s seen wandering through London with Alex as they explore venues including the British Museum.

The British Museum 📍 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jan 20, 2018 at 10:01am PST

Others show the pair from a distance whilst walking around the capital’s streets.

‘Strolling through London‼️’ Perrie, 24, captioned one of the images.

Strolling through London‼️ A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jan 20, 2018 at 10:06am PST

Lots of Pez’s fans loved the snapshots and gushed over the cuteness – however, many have questions about who exactly was taking the photos.

💛❤️🖤 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jan 20, 2018 at 10:19am PST

‘Who’s the unfortunate soul having to walk behind taking these pictures,’ one follower commented, whilst another quipped: ‘Nothing more romantic than someone taking professional pictures of you walking through London. How intimate.’

And one joked: ‘Do you guys just go out and pose for pictures haha’

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Perrie Edwards sends fans into meltdown as she flashes her BUM in thong bikini

Meanwhile another wrote: ‘who was the third wheel that was tagging along just to be yalls photographer? I have questions for you’

Well whoever was behind the camera it looks like they didn’t stop Perrie and Alex, 24, from having a fun time together.

The duo’s photoshoot racked up thousands of likes from Perrie’s fans and they’ve been hailed as ‘couple goals’.

‘You’re the best couple everrrr!’ one admirer posted.

Another follower agreed: ‘The cutest couple out there’

It’s clear that Perrie and Alex are still managing to spend time together despite football star Alex moving from London club Arsenal to Liverpool last summer whilst Perrie remains in the south.

At the time Pez insisted that the change of location wouldn’t affect the relationship, having told The Mirror in September: ‘I don’t think it will be difficult. It’s going to be different – but that’s not a problem.

‘We’ll be fine. I’m just really happy for him and very proud.’

Awww, cute!